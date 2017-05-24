Attorney accused of stealing more than $400K from client

A Wood County Attorney has been arraigned for stealing more than $400,000 dollars from a client's trust account that he had access to.

Robert Searfoss III, was named in a secret indictment last week by a Wood County Grand Jury.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson says he’s charged with two counts of aggravated theft, four counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, four counts of money laundering, three counts of theft and one count of grand theft.

Judge Alan Mayberry set Searfoss' bond at a half a million dollars.

