Ohio House approves bill to regulate daily fantasy sports

The Ohio House approved a measure to regulate daily fantasy sports in the state.

The bill declares Daily Fantasy Sports a game of skill and not gambling. The bill would require gaming sites to pay licensing fees.

Rep. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) introduced the bill and says that money would go towards the cost of regulating the games in Ohio.

Games involving high school and college sports would not be allowed under the legislation. There would also be protections for beginners against advanced players.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

