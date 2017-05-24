Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores saluting members of U.S. Military during Memorial Day Weekend

Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores are commemorating America’s Armed Forces with a special offer during Memorial Day Weekend.

Any active, retired, or honorably discharged member of the U.S. Military can receive one free adult ticket to Cedar Point starting May 26 to May 29.

To receive the free ticket a valid military ID must be shown and the ticket must be purchased at the park.

More details and information and can be found here.

