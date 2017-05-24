Hope the polar bear to leave the Toledo Zoo

In efforts to better the captive population of polar bears, the Toledo Zoo along with the Association of Zoos (AZA) and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP) have to decided move Hope the polar bear to Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

Hope has lived at the Toledo Zoo since she was born in December 2015, making her the seventh polar bear cub born in Toledo since 2006.

“In her almost two years, Hope has been a great ambassador for her endangered species and become much beloved by the Toledo Zoo community,” said Shayla Bell Moriarty, Toledo Zoo’s director of communication. “While we appreciate our guests’ emotional bonds to our animals, we aim to educate our supporters about the mission and processes of Species Survival Plans to aid in understanding that moves like this help to ensure a bright future for all polar bears.”

The SSP recommended that Nora, a Columbus-born female polar bear, should join Hope at Hogle Zoo.

“It is important for Nora, who was hand-reared to interact with other polar bears and Hope was chosen as they are about the same age and can develop and grow together. It really is the perfect pairing for both the animals and the future of the AZA polar bear collection,” said Dr. Randi Meyerson, Polar Bear SSP coordinator and Toledo Zoo’s assistant director of animal programs.

Hope will be at the Toledo Zoo throughout the summer until Labor Day.

More information and tickets can be found here.

