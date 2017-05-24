Toledo parks rank 63rd out of 100 most populous cities in the U.S.

Out of the 100 most populous cities in the U.S., Toledo tied with five other cities in 63rd place for best park system.

The Trust for Public Land based its ParkScore on three different factors.

The first factor is Park Access. The percentage of residents living with a 10-minute or half a mile of a park is measure.

Park size, the second factor, is based on a city’s average park size and the percentage of total city area dedicated to parks.

The last factor is based upon a park’s facilities and investments. The combination of park spending per resident with the availability of popular park services such as basketball hoops, off-leash dog parks, playgrounds, and recreation and senior centers are examined.

ParkScore also has a one to five park bench rating summary that provides a snapshot of local park quality with five being the best. Toledo earned a score of 2.5.

“You can’t have a great city without a great park system,” said Adrian Benepe, Senior Vice President and Director of City Park Development for The Trust for Public Land. “Our top-ranked park systems are terrific, but all cities have room to improve.”

Minneapolis is said to have the best park system in the country for the second year in a row.

The full and in-depth list of cities and their rankings can be found here.

