Toledo parks rank 63rd out of 100 most populous cities in the U.S.

A state commission in Ohio is taking up Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sik's) request to invest up to $20 million in scientific breakthroughs aimed at tackling the state and national opioid crisis.More >>
FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain will move in from the south Wednesday, picking up into the afternoon. This will turn into a real soaker through the evening and into Wednesday night.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
A new state crime lab will focus exclusively on testing drugs including opiates contributing to record overdose deaths.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores are commemorating America’s Armed Forces with a special offer during Memorial Day Weekend.More >>
In efforts to better the captive population of the polar bears, Hope the polar bear is moving to Utah’s Hogle Zoo.More >>
A driver left a huge mess following a crash at 7-Eleven in west Toledo. This happened shortly before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Out of the 100 most populous cities in the U.S., Toledo tied with five other cities in 63rd place for best park system. The Trust for Public Land based its ParkScore on three different factors.More >>
A semi driver flips and lands in a ditch in Perrysburg. This happened before 3 a.m. on I-75 S near the I-475 split.More >>
