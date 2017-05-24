Law enforcement cracking down on drivers using phone at the wheel

Put the phone down or pay the consequences, is the message Toledo's police chief George Kral is saying to the public with support from other jurisdictions in Lucas County.

Kral is warning drivers to be prepared to be pulled over if their phone is out while at the wheel. Police have legally found a way to pull drivers over for the offense and will start to do so Wednesday.

Drivers who are pulled over for using their phone while driving will be cited for “operation in willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property".

Officers only need to prove that a driver was distracted, had their hands off the wheel, or were not paying attention to the road to write the ticket. The chief said it takes split seconds to cause an accident by looking at the phone.

“It’s so dangerous, put it right up there with driving while intoxicated,” said Kral. “Vehicles drive so fast, relatively small speed and if you’re not looking up through the window results can be deadly.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Sylvania, Whitehouse Waterville, and UTPD are all involved.

