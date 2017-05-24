Driver crashes into Toledo home

A driver crashed her car into a central Toledo home on Tuesday.

The driver said her gas pedal got stuck under the carpet, causing her car to jump the curb and slam into a home on Joffre Avenue at Foster Avenue.

Paramedics took two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one inside the house was injured.

