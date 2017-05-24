Driver crashes into Toledo home - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver crashes into Toledo home

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH

A driver crashed her car into a central Toledo home on Tuesday.

The driver said her gas pedal got stuck under the carpet, causing her car to jump the curb and slam into a home on Joffre Avenue at Foster Avenue.

Paramedics took two people to the hospital with minor injuries. 

No one inside the house was injured.

