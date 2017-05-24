Police searching for suspect who robbed stores in Michigan, New York, Wisconsin

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Dollar Tree in Lenawee County earlier this month.

Police said the man walked into the Dollar Tree in Madison Township at closing time on May 12 with a gun and forced the employees to hand money over to him.

He also took the employees’ cell phones so they couldn’t call 911.

Police believe that he is also responsible for two robberies in New York on December 29 and May 6, and a robbery in Wisconsin in May.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s or 60s, standing at 5’10” and weighing 200 pounds.

The suspect robbed each store in the same way.

Anyone with information should called Crimestopper of Lenawee at 517-266-6161.

Tips can be left anonymously and callers with information that lead to the arrest of the man will earn a cash reward.

