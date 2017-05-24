Toledo Zoo's baby giraffe now on exhibit

You can now go see one of the adorable new additions to the Toledo Zoo.

Kipenzi, a female baby Masai giraffe, was born on April 3.

She went out on the exhibit for the first time on Monday.

The baby giraffe checked out her new home and made some friends along the way.

You can visit Kipenzi and the other animals at the Toledo Zoo all summer long.

