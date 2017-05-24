Jet Express offers free rides for military members

The Jet Express is honoring military men and women with a free ride on Memorial Day.

Veterans and active service members can ride the Jet Express free of charge with valid military ID on May 29.

“Put-in-Bay, site of the pivotal Battle of Lake Erie in 1813, is a perfect destination for celebrating Memorial Day, with fun attractions for all ages. This is the Jet Express’ way of saying thanks to our veterans and service people,” said Lance Woodworth, general manager of the Jet Express.

Free rides are offered at both the Port Clinton and Sandusky dock, for service to Put-in-Bay or Kelleys Island.

Visit here or call 1-800-245-1538 if you would like more information.

