Mother, daughter charged with arson

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A mother and daughter accused of burning homes for profit appeared in court Wednesday.

31-year-old Britnee Messano and her mother, 54-year-old Jennifer Parkhurst, set fire to a home on Collingwood Avenue in order to collect the insurance money for it.

They were arrested earlier this month by U.S. Marshals.

Both women are charged with arson. 

