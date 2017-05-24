Mother, daughter charged with arson

A mother and daughter accused of burning homes for profit appeared in court Wednesday.

31-year-old Britnee Messano and her mother, 54-year-old Jennifer Parkhurst, set fire to a home on Collingwood Avenue in order to collect the insurance money for it.

They were arrested earlier this month by U.S. Marshals.

Both women are charged with arson.

