Metroparks of Toledo searching for vandalism suspects

The Metroparks of Toledo are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a crime.

The Metroparks said that someone vandalized the Visitor’s Center at Wildwood Preserve Monday night.

Three windows were broken and several planters and signs were knocked over.

A sculpture created by artists from Zimbabwe was also broken.

Metroparks representatives said that visitation to the park has been increasing and they had been seeing a decrease in crime, which makes this crime all the more troubling.

Anyone with information should call 419-467-0375.

