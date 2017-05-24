Motorcycle chase ends in arrest

Police arrest a man after he led them on a chase across Williams County on Tuesday.

Police attempted to pull over 24-year-old Colton Stiltner of Bryan after he was caught going over 90 miles per hour on his motorcycle.

When police turned on their lights and siren, Stiltner fled westbound on US-20 to County Road 10 at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour.

Stiltner was passing other vehicles, disregarding oncoming traffic.

Stiltner also ran stop signs at four different intersections.

Police were able to get out of their vehicle and arrest Stiltner at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road G before Stiltner could shift gears.

Stiltner is currently being held at CCNO.

He is being charged with fleeing and eluding police, reckless operation, speeding, failure to stop for stop signs and driving under suspension.

