Motorcycle chase ends in arrest

FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain will move in from the south Wednesday, picking up into the afternoon. This will turn into a real soaker through the evening and into Wednesday night.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
A new state crime lab will focus exclusively on testing drugs including opiates contributing to record overdose deaths.More >>
Ohio's lottery commission has pulled back a request for an unbid $71 million contract for the Greek company that runs the state's gambling operations.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police arrest a man after he led them on a chase across Williams County on Tuesday.More >>
A two-vehicle crash sends three people to the hospital late Tuesday night.More >>
Crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Commonwealth Avenue.More >>
A semi driver flips and lands in a ditch in Perrysburg. This happened before 3 a.m. on I-75 S near the I-475 split.More >>
A driver left a huge mess following a crash at 7-Eleven in west Toledo. This happened shortly before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
