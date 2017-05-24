Head-on crash injures three people

A two-vehicle crash sends three people to the hospital late Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on Holland Sylvania Road near Bancroft Street in west Toledo.

Police said one car pulled out in front of another, causing them to hit each other head-on.

The accident left 24-year-old Dean McNeal, 31-year-old Everette Peterson and 35-year-old Heather Vaculik with serious injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.