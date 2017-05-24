Exhaust fan causes Toledo house fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Exhaust fan causes Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Commonwealth Avenue.

The fire started after an exhaust fan in the kitchen of the home overheated.

There were no injuries.

