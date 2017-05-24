Police investigating suspicious house fire

Crews were called to the scene of a suspicious house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire was at a vacant house on the 400 block of Colburn Street in south Toledo.

According to officials, the fire appears to have started on the outside of the house and quickly spread from there.

Neighbors said that the house have been empty for almost 15 years.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine how the fire started.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.