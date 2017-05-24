Driver leaves mess after 7-Eleven crash in west Toledo

A driver left a huge mess following a crash at 7-Eleven in west Toledo.

This happened shortly before 12:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police tell us a female driver traveled southbound on Lewis Avenue and turned into the 7-Eleven parking lot at a high rate of speed.

They say she crashed right into the front glass of the store.

Police say nobody was hurt during the crash.

We're told the 7-Eleven will stay open this morning.

We will have updates on how this crash happened. Stick with us on air all morning long.

