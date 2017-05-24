Driver leaves mess after 7-Eleven crash

A driver left a huge mess following a crash at 7-Eleven in west Toledo.

A driver crashed into the front of the store around midnight on Tuesday.

Police said the female driver was traveling southbound on Lewis Avenue when she turned into the 7-Eleven parking lot at a high rate of speed.

She then crashed into the front glass of the store.

"I didn't even see it at first," said witness Thomas Lehman. "I seen all of the cop cars in the lot and my buddy is like 'oh my God, there's a car in the building', and I'm like 'no way!'"

Police said that nobody was hurt during the crash.

The 7-Eleven was open the next morning.

Police are investigating the crash to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

