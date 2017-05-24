Crash sends semi driver to the hospital

A semi driver flips and lands in a ditch in Perrysburg.

This happened before 3 a.m. on I-75 S near the I-475 split.

Police say another semi swerved in front of the driver.

This forced the first driver to swerve out of the way.

He crashed into cement barriers before he flipped into a ditch.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Right now, a lane of traffic is open and moving slowly.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Live updates start right at 4:30 a.m.

