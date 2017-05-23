Mom's house celebrates largest graduation class

Mom's House is celebrating their largest graduating class to date. Nine women were honored for their high school and college achievements along with three of their children for graduating preschool.

Nine single mom's officially beat the odds as they earned their degrees or diploma's. Now they are ready to take on their next chapter with pride.

"It is probably one of the most rewarding things that you can imagine,” said Christina Rodriguez, executive director of Mom’s

House. “To see a young lady come to us scared and vulnerable and walk out of our doors as a graduate confident and knowing what their future holds."

Kristina Mounts is mom to 4-year-old Zamier. She moved to Toledo with nothing after her son was born.

Morris now has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo, even graduating early and with honors. She says mom's house was critical in her journey.

"I spent a lot of nights up reading my textbooks to my son trying to memorize and entertain him at the same time and trying to be a mom when I was home, but needing to study and go to class,” said Kristina Mounts. “There was a lot to juggle and Mom's House really helped be able to take some of that pressure off of my shoulders."

She received the most dedicated worker award during the non-profit’s ceremony. Her mentor or sister in law, as Mom’s House calls lawyers who work with their mothers, says dedicated is an accurate description of Kristina.

"She is such a hard worker,” said Gretchen DeBacker. “She is just conscientious, she is so good with her son and I think that where she came from is just absolutely amazing/ Just everything that she has done has paid off and it is going to continue to pay off for her I think."

Women graduated high school, career programs and college. Several already have plans for the future and are ready for what's next, but they say they will miss what Mom's House has done for them and their children.

Officials from Mom's House say their support for these women isn't over with graduation. They will help the women and their kids transition to their next phase of life whatever that may be.

