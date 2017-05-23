Perrysburg twins rowing towards national crew championship

High school teams have been on the Maumee River since the end of winter rowing toward nationals. Teams from Perrysburg, St. John's and Anthony Wayne all qualified.

Ashley and Nicole Dibling are both teammates and twins on the Perrysburg rowing team.

Rowing is a family sport for the Diblings. Nicole and Ashley's brother was a rower. And once they reached high school, the sisters knew they also wanted to join crew.

After six years of rowing being a club sport, the school approved it as a varsity sport.

Now the twins are hoping to bring home a title.

"I love the team aspect of it," Nicole said. "Just poetry in motion feeling the boat moving underneath you. Being in the water every day.. I love it, so nice to go out on the water."

"The team has grown so much past few seasons," Ashley added. "Getting more competitive. This season was our first to the Midwest Scholastic Championship. So we never had a chance before. So to go and win and qualify, it's not sinking in yet."

The Dibling twins hope to row towards a championship this weekend in New Jersey.

