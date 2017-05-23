Ft. Meigs Road reopening pushed back one week to early July

Drivers looking for construction relief here will have to wait a little bit longer. A north-south route by Perrysburg High School has been hit by a delay.

The widening project has been going on since February and most of the road has been closed. The remaining parts of it won’t reopen up in late June, as originally hoped.

ODOT is in charge of the project and a spokesperson said the a minor weather delay, the heavy rains from a few weeks ago, has pushed the project back.

Instead of reopening at the end of June, it won't happen until the first week of July. That means Ft. Meigs Road will remain closed from Perrysburg High School to Five Points Road.

It was a narrow, two-lane road but workers are widening it. They still have to re-grade the road and pave it and finish installing curbs, gutters, and driveways.

There are a couple of neighborhoods nearby so a lot of people have been waiting for this to be done.

“There are several projects that are happening right now with the city of Perrysburg. We're working with the city as well as Wood County and we're all coordinating together to get those detours and try to keep it open as much as possible for locals,” said ODOT spokesperson Rebecca Shirling.

Even with the weather delay, Shirling said the project is going well. It’s designed to make the road wider and safer for drivers.

Also, Perrysburg Township officials said the nearby intersection of Roachton Road and Hull Prairie Road will close for several weeks for construction of a roundabout.

So it will also be closed for the last month of the Ft. Meigs Road closure.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.