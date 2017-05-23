Monroe Olympian moves home save half-marathon

A two-time Olympian moved back to his hometown of Monroe, Michigan to save the Monroe Half Marathon and make the community safer.

Todd Williams loves to run. He also loves Monroe.

"My family is here,” Williams said. “I know that I can do a lot of great things back here in Monroe. One of those being taking over as race director here at the Special Olympics half marathon."

A long-time friend of Todd's told him the race wasn't going to make it to a fifth year.

"Two days later he pretty much called me up and said would you be interested in taking over as race director and trying to keep the race in town and growing it,” said Williams founder of Run Safer and Monroe Half Race Director. “I said, 'Let's do it.'"

After running professionally, he put his passions together creating Run Safer.

"I realized how important safety was for the active consumer,” Williams said. “So I put my two passions together after ten years of jiu jitsu and self-defense and my 30 years of running. I said you know what I'm going to start a company that's going to teach safety for the runner, the jogger and the walker."

