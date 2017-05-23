Toledo Fire station prepares for closing of Monroe Street

FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain will move in from the south Wednesday, picking up into the afternoon. This will turn into a real soaker through the evening and into Wednesday night.More >>
FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain will move in from the south Wednesday, picking up into the afternoon. This will turn into a real soaker through the evening and into Wednesday night.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
The company that makes Nathan's and Curtis hot dogs is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of the products after getting complaints of metal found in the packages.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards (274 meters) to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
A new state crime lab will focus exclusively on testing drugs including opiates contributing to record overdose deaths.More >>
Ohio is opening a new crime lab focused exclusively on testing drugs such as opiates following the state's deadliest-ever year for overdoses.More >>
Ohio's lottery commission has pulled back a request for an unbid $71 million contract for the Greek company that runs the state's gambling operations.More >>
Ohio's lottery commission has pulled back a request for an unbid $71 million contract for the Greek company that runs the state's gambling operations.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Students at Penta Career center got another tool to help with their future in law enforcement.More >>
Students at Penta Career center got another tool to help with their future in law enforcement.More >>
Local first responders are preparing for a major road closing that is coming to west Toledo next week.More >>
Local first responders are preparing for a major road closing that is coming to west Toledo next week.More >>
FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain will move in from the south Wednesday, picking up into the afternoon. This will turn into a real soaker through the evening and into Wednesday night.More >>
FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain will move in from the south Wednesday, picking up into the afternoon. This will turn into a real soaker through the evening and into Wednesday night.More >>
The members of the VFW Fremont Post are remembering and honoring the service men of Fremont in an original and permanent way, and just in time for Memorial Day.More >>
The members of the VFW Fremont Post are remembering and honoring the service men of Fremont in an original and permanent way, and just in time for Memorial Day.More >>
Last week, WTOL told you how a Rossford family felt their child was being shamed for not being able to pay for a school lunch. WTOL visited a local school district that has a plan in place to make sure their students are never worried about paying for a lunch.More >>
Last week, WTOL told you how a Rossford family felt their child was being shamed for not being able to pay for a school lunch. WTOL visited a local school district that has a plan in place to make sure their students are never worried about paying for a lunch.More >>