Fremont VFW post installs one-of-a-kind bar memorial

With Memorial Day approaching, many people are preparing to honor our fallen military members.

The members of the VFW Fremont Post are remembering and honoring the service men of Fremont in an original and permanent way, and just in time for Memorial Day.

While replacing the old bar inside VFW post 2947, the idea to incorporate all of the service emblems grew into adding replica dog tags of Fremont soldiers killed in action.

Over the course of two months, post commander Terry Stanforth went over local veteran archives to make sure every local servicemen who gave his life in service was represented.

It is a way to honor the men who very well could have become members of this hall after their tour of duty.

The dog tags representing servicemen from the Spanish American War to the War in Iraq will remain a permanent fixture in the hall for all to see.



"It's just something that generations of family members will be able to come down here and see their grandfathers, their fathers, their brothers; and they'll be incorporated into this post forever," said Stanforth



The Fremont VFW Post is holding a chicken barbecue on Memorial Day to further celebrate those who died in the line of duty.

