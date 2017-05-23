Hancock County receives $40K grant to install protective locks in classrooms

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office announced the Crime Prevent Association of Findlay/Hancock County was award $40,000 for the BOOT Project.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation awarded the grant to help install the BOOT into city and county schools.

The BOOT is designed to protect classrooms in the event of an active shooter situation. The BOOT can withstand 16,000 lbs of pressure, but even young children can activate the lock.

"We wish to extend a sincere thank you to the Community Foundation for supporting this project and realizing the importance of keeping our children safe." said Sheriff Heldman. "We truly have received support from so many members of the community for this project. It is an honor to live and serve in a community such as this."

The project raised $235,000 of the $420,000 needed for the BOOT project.

The county hopes to have the boot installed before the 2017-2018 school year.

