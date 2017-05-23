Fifth Third ebus visits northwest Ohio

The Fifth Third Bank "eBus" visited northwest Ohio Tuesday.

The 40-foot bus is a modified mobile class room. It is equipped with 14 personal computers and staffed by bankers and representatives from non-profits.

This year's bus tour focuses on potential home buyers, small businesses honors, job seekers and senior citizens.

Visitors will be able to:



• Request a credit report and review it with a professional

• Receive personalized evaluation of finances

• Receive Internet Banking and Bill Payment demonstrations

• Speak with non-profit organizations regarding housing, money management and business advice

• Receive consultation on foreclosure prevention

• Conduct online job searches



"We are committed to empowering our community through financial education," said Bob LaClair, Fifth Third Bank President of Northwest Ohio. "The eBus allows us to serve people where they live and work, and provide the knowledge and tools to help take control of their financial futures."

The bus will remain in northwest Ohio until June 6. The bus will visit different locations around Toledo and the surrounding area including:

May 23 - ECDI at the Toledo Public Library (Toledo)

May 24 - ProMedica Ebeid Institute- Market on the Green (Toledo)

May 25 - Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority (Toledo)

May 26 - Warren AME Church- Senior Services Center (Toledo)

May 30 - Hancock County Public Library (Findlay)

May 31 - OhioMeansJobs - Allen County (Lima)

Jume 1 - Hearthside Food Solutions (McComb)

June 2 - Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce at the Wapak Talent Expo (Wapakoneta)

June 5 - OhioMeansJobs- Lucas County (Toledo)

June 6 - Michigan Works! Monroe Service Center (Monroe, MI), Lucas County- Come Home Stay Home Program (Toledo)

For more information, visit the Financial Empowerment Mobiles website.

