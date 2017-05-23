Ohio pulls back unbid $71 million lottery contract request

A surge of warmer air by Memorial Day weekend will not mean an end to rain chances either. Scattered showers are expected Saturday and Sunday.More >>
A surge of warmer air by Memorial Day weekend will not mean an end to rain chances either. Scattered showers are expected Saturday and Sunday.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards (274 meters) to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms.More >>
A new state crime lab will focus exclusively on testing drugs including opiates contributing to record overdose deaths.More >>
Ohio is opening a new crime lab focused exclusively on testing drugs such as opiates following the state's deadliest-ever year for overdoses.More >>
Ohio's lottery commission has pulled back a request for an unbid $71 million contract for the Greek company that runs the state's gambling operations.More >>
Ohio's lottery commission has pulled back a request for an unbid $71 million contract for the Greek company that runs the state's gambling operations.More >>
Carrier Corp. is releasing a timeline for eliminating 632 jobs at the company's Indianapolis factory - work that will be outsourced to Mexico.More >>
Carrier Corp. is releasing a timeline for eliminating 632 jobs at the company's Indianapolis factory - work that will be outsourced to Mexico.More >>