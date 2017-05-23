Ohio opens new crime lab to test opiates, other drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Ohio is opening a new crime lab focused exclusively on testing drugs such as opiates following the state's deadliest-ever year for overdoses.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation lab in Springfield will test drugs like heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and officials from Clark County and Springfield planned to unveil the lab Tuesday.

BCI also operates crime labs in Bowling Green, London and Richfield.

Last year a record 3,050 Ohioans died from fatal drug overdoses, most of them heroin- or painkiller-related deaths.

