Lucas County sees increase in already high number of fatal crashes

Lucas County leads the state in deadly crashes, with numbers increasing from last year.

Ohio State Highway Patrol leaders are buckling down to put a stop to this.

One of the main reasons for the increase in fatal crashes is that drivers and passengers are not wearing their seatbelts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was to put specific emphasis on making sure everyone has their seatbelt on.

“Literally that’s the single biggest thing you can do in a care before you go anyone,” said Lieutenant Shaun Robinson, Ohio State Highway Patrol post commander. “It takes a second, click it and that keeps you right in the seat and really significantly reduces the chances of injury or possibly worse, death.”

Lucas County leads all 88 counties by 7 deaths.

Lieutenant Robinson can’t exactly pinpoint a reason for the increase, but he knows something needs to be done about it.

There are groups of troopers out on the road focusing on seatbelts, while others concentrate on impaired drivers.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re going around the block of if you’re going across the country. Every time you get in the car, put your seatbelt on,” said Lieutenant Robinson.

He said parents can set a good example by making a point of putting their seatbelt on so their kids can follow suit.

“Lead by example. They see that, they understand it, and you also have to make sure it’s re-enforced. If they take it off, tell them that seatbelt needs to be on,” Lieutenant Robinson said.

The Click It or Ticket campaign is going on statewide.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.