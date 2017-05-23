Sherwin Williams uses paint to give back to Toledo

Carrier Corp. is releasing a timeline for eliminating 632 jobs at the company's Indianapolis factory - work that will be outsourced to Mexico.More >>
A surge of warmer air by Memorial Day weekend will not mean an end to rain chances either. Scattered showers are expected Saturday and Sunday.More >>
Syria opposition activists say a suicide attack in the rebel-controlled Idlib province has killed at least five members of a powerful ultraconservative insurgent group.More >>
A public bike sharing system featuring 430 bicycles is coming to Detroit.More >>
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be buried Friday in Los Angeles, his attorney Kirk Pasich said Sunday.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The EPA did not include Lake Erie in their latest list of impaired waters in Ohio.More >>
A Toledo business is showing the meaning of giving back.More >>
The man accused of sucking a woman's toes at Franklin Park Mall is back in court Tuesday.More >>
The Toledo Mud Hens are hosting their second annual Ohio vs. Heroin event.More >>
What better way to kick off Memorial Day weekend than with the inaugural WTOL 11 River Run!More >>
