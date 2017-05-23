Sherwin Williams uses paint to give back to Toledo

A Toledo business is showing the meaning of giving back.

Volunteers from area Sherwin Williams stores spent time painting rooms at non-profit organizations.

This is part of the company’s National Paint Week.

Local Sherwin Williams employees painted rooms at the Boys and Girls club in central Toledo on Tuesday.

“We don’t always have a ton of ways we can give back and for Sherwin Williams, paint is what we’re known for and paint it what we do, so it’s nice to take something we specialize in and really deliver a top-quality product back to them in the way that we can do it best,” said Nate Cox of Sherwin Williams.

Sherwin Williams employees also painted two houses in Wood County for Habitat for Humanity.

