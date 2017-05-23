Team Recovery and the Mud Hens team up to strike out heroin

The Toledo Mud Hens are hosting their second annual Ohio vs. Heroin event.

Dubbed ‘Hens vs. Heroin’, the Mud Hens are teaming up with Team Recovery to have fun while raising awareness for the heroin epidemic in Ohio.

The event will be held June 29 before the Mud Hens take on the Gwinnet Braves.

It will take place in Hensville before the game at 5 p.m.

The event is free and will have resources for mental health, addiction, and recovery assistance.

There will also be games, bounce houses and face painting.

After the event, all who buy a ticket can watch the Mud Hens take on the Braves.

A sober concert will be held after the game in Hensville.

The concert is also free and open to the public.

For more information, you can email info@theteamrecovery.org, call 419-561-LIFE, or visit here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.