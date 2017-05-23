Findlay armed robbery ends in suicide

Findlay police are investigating an armed robbery that ended in a suicide.

Police were called to Scarbrough’s Pharmacy on 1809 South Main Street around 5:00 on Monday.

A pharmacy employee had followed the robber, 46-year-old Jared Haskins, out to Haskins’ pick-up truck after Haskins left the store.

The employee was able to give police a description of Haskins’ vehicle.

Officers located the truck within a few blocks of the pharmacy and attempted to pull Haskins over.

Haskins refused to stop and led police on an 18-mile chase until Haskins pulled over into the parking lot of a church near Bluffton.

Police told Haskins to get out of the vehicle, but Haskins stayed in the truck and shot himself.

Findlay police officers and a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol gave Haskins medical assistance until the EMS arrived.

Haskins was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later transferred to St. Vincent’s where he died from a single gunshot wound.

