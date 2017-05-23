Celebrate the holiday weekend at the Toledo Lucas County Memorial Day parade

A lot of families make plans over Memorial Day weekend.

If you don’t have anything planned, you have the opportunity to go to the Toledo Lucas County Memorial Day parade.

The parade will start on North Summit Street and end around Michigan street.

Military vehicles, marching bands and veteran organizations will all take part in the parade.

This parade is for families to enjoy and for everyone to honor those servicemen and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Worse than death is being forgotten,” said Mark Peddicord, parade organizer. “People will say that they don’t have a horse in the race, a loved one that’s serving. I unfortunately have experienced the loss of a loved one. It’s not something I’d wish on anyone. Freedom is not free. When a song and daughter enlists, so does the entire family.”

Peddicord said that while we enjoy ourselves this holiday weekend, we need to remember why we have the day off in the first place.

The parade goes from 10 a.m. to around 11:15 a.m.

A memorial service will follow the race at 11:30 at Civic Mall between North Huron and Michigan Street.

