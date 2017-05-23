Celebrate the holiday weekend at the Toledo Lucas County Memorial Day parade

Carrier Corp. is releasing a timeline for eliminating 632 jobs at the company's Indianapolis factory - work that will be outsourced to Mexico.More >>
Carrier Corp. is releasing a timeline for eliminating 632 jobs at the company's Indianapolis factory - work that will be outsourced to Mexico.More >>
A surge of warmer air by Memorial Day weekend will not mean an end to rain chances either. Scattered showers are expected Saturday and Sunday.More >>
A surge of warmer air by Memorial Day weekend will not mean an end to rain chances either. Scattered showers are expected Saturday and Sunday.More >>
Syria opposition activists say a suicide attack in the rebel-controlled Idlib province has killed at least five members of a powerful ultraconservative insurgent group.More >>
Syria opposition activists say a suicide attack in the rebel-controlled Idlib province has killed at least five members of a powerful ultraconservative insurgent group.More >>
A public bike sharing system featuring 430 bicycles is coming to Detroit.More >>
A public bike sharing system featuring 430 bicycles is coming to Detroit.More >>
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be buried Friday in Los Angeles, his attorney Kirk Pasich said Sunday.More >>
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be buried Friday in Los Angeles, his attorney Kirk Pasich said Sunday.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
What better way to kick off Memorial Day weekend than with the inaugural WTOL 11 River Run!More >>
What better way to kick off Memorial Day weekend than with the inaugural WTOL 11 River Run!More >>
Researchers are collecting water samples to test for a type of phosphorus that can lead to algal blooms.More >>
Researchers are collecting water samples to test for a type of phosphorus that can lead to algal blooms.More >>
If you don’t have anything planned, you have the opportunity to go to the Toledo Lucas County Memorial Day parade.More >>
If you don’t have anything planned, you have the opportunity to go to the Toledo Lucas County Memorial Day parade.More >>
Jackie worked at Tony Packo's for two decades. She had many customers who knew her by name as she served generations of customers the diner's internationally famous hot dogs.More >>
Jackie worked at Tony Packo's for two decades. She had many customers who knew her by name as she served generations of customers the diner's internationally famous hot dogs.More >>
It has already been a very wet month of May and another storm system is about to bring us even more rainfall. Heavy soaking rain is expected to develop Wednesday and last into early Thursday.More >>
It has already been a very wet month of May and another storm system is about to bring us even more rainfall. Heavy soaking rain is expected to develop Wednesday and last into early Thursday.More >>