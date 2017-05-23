First Alert Day: Heavy Soaking Rain Wednesday

It has already been a very wet month of May and another storm system is about to bring us even more rainfall. Heavy soaking rain is expected to develop Wednesday and last into early Thursday.

Scattered morning and early afternoon showers will turn into steadier rainfall during the evening Wednesday.

The heaviest rain is expected to begin near sunset Wednesday through early Thursday morning.

Widespread 1-2" of rainfall is expected with most falling Wednesday and Wednesday night. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day Thursday as well.