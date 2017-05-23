Police investigating robbery of Marco's Pizza employees

Police are looking for two men who robbed two Marco's Pizza employees on Saturday.

Robert Wells and Brianna Dilley were closing up the shop on 3678 Rugby Drive for the night when they were approached by two black males wearing bandanas.

One of the suspects took out a handgun and forced Well and Dilley on the ground.

Wells told police that he was punched a few times by the suspects.

The men took two night deposit bags containing an unknown amount of money and fled on foot.

