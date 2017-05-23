Police searching for two men who threatened, robbed another man

Police responded to just after midnight on Monday.

Adam Iler was walking in the 500 block of Virginia Street headed to a gas station when he was approached by two males.

The suspects were dressed in all black with their hoods up.

One of the men came up behind Iler and hit him over the head with a handgun.

The second man told Iler to, "give me everything you have or you'll get shot."

Iler gave the suspects $4, house keys, a Samsung phone and cigarettes.

The suspects then fled toward Collingwood Boulevard and Iler ran back to his home to call the police.

Iler told police that the men were clean shaven and that he could identify them if he saw them again.

One of the suspects also stated that he was from Chicago during the robbery.

