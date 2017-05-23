Man to spend 2 decades in prison for murder

A convicted murderer will spend a little over two decades in prison for killing another man at a 7-11.

Demarcus Lawhorn was sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing George Smith outside a Toledo 7-11 last summer.

There were six children in Smith's vehicle when Lawhorn shot him.

Alexander Williams and Davonte Nicholson are also charged in the shooting.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.