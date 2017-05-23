Trial decision on hold for man accused of sucking toes

The man accused of sucking a woman's toes at Franklin Park Mall was back in court Tuesday.

There has yet to be a decision on whether or not Joseph Jones is competent to stand trial.

Jones was brought in to Toledo Municipal court from a state mental health hospital.

Jones and the judge also exchanged some heated words during the hearing.

At one point during the hearing, Jones told the judge that their will be "consequences", so "everyone needs to watch their P's and Q's"

The judge yelled at Jones to stop talking told Jones that he "is not going to threaten us in this courtroom."

The judge then had Jones removed from court.

Jones is also accused of touching a woman's hands and feet without her consent at a Meijer store in Bowling Green.

He faces misdemeanor charges in Toledo and a felony abduction charge in Bowling Green.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.