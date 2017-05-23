School bus crash leaves no one hurt - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

School bus crash leaves no one hurt

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are on the scene of a crash involving a truck and a school bus Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at Lagrange and Bancroft.

There were no injuries, but traffic is blocked and moving slow in that area.

Use an alternative route to get to your destination. 

  Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.                  

Powered by Frankly