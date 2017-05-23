Two arrested for In and Out robbery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two arrested for In and Out robbery

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
Latraol Grier (Source: Toledo Police Department) Latraol Grier (Source: Toledo Police Department)
Martis McCray-Dawson (Source: Toledo Police Department) Martis McCray-Dawson (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two men accused of robbing an In and Out mart will be in court Tuesday.

Latraol Grier and Martis McCray-Dawson entered the store at 2007 West Slyvania Avenue.

Grier and McCray-Dawson pointed guns at the store clerk and stole money and other items.

Grier also robbed another clerk of his own money while McCray-Dawson pointed a gun at the clerk.

The men are being charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

