Two arrested for In and Out robbery

Two men accused of robbing an In and Out mart will be in court Tuesday.

Latraol Grier and Martis McCray-Dawson entered the store at 2007 West Slyvania Avenue.

Grier and McCray-Dawson pointed guns at the store clerk and stole money and other items.

Grier also robbed another clerk of his own money while McCray-Dawson pointed a gun at the clerk.

The men are being charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

