Walleye players take a night to thank their fans

It was a rare night at the Huntington Center: A tribute to the fans.

The 2016-2017 season was a record breaking year for the Walleye. They broke a total of 18 records including regular season attendance, sell outs in the arena, consecutive wins and more.

The team wanted to offer a genuine thank you to their devoted fans for helping them achieve their record breaking year. They even gave them a standing ovation, which of course fans responded to with a, “Let’s Go Walleye” chant.

The 'Thank You Fans' event featured fan appreciation videos, speeches and of course autographs. Fans showed up exited for one more night in the Huntington Center.

"They did this for us, just for us you know,” said fan Danielle McKeever. “I was sad because I wanted to see one more game in our home area, but I couldn't see it so, but this is awesome!"

"It's the energy how much fun it is, how it's a community that comes together and we just have a blast,” said fan Ashley Makras. “We do things outside for fun, we come here and have fun, it's just a blast."

The Scott brothers had season tickets this year and were at more than 20 games, most of those together. They were sad to see the season end in Colorado.

"You're upset,” explained Michael Scott. “But you also got to understand that sometimes that's just how playoff hockey goes. You don't get the break sometimes and it hurts, but what can you do."

They have so many memories from the season, but say it was all made possible by the players.

"It's special to know the players,” said Mitchell Scott. “We get to come out to so many games and we see the same guys play every day. It's different from watching it on TV. It's like you're a part of a group of people on the ice."

The Scotts weren't the only fans to meet the Walleye stars.

Joshua Davis got a hug and lots of autographs and you could hear him screaming “Go Toledo Walleye!”

Players even surprised fans during the event popping in on one interview to make a fan’s day.

While this season may be over, Toledo Walleye fans are already gearing up for next year and have a lot of faith in their team.

"They will totally win all the other cups," said Jackson Zegzer, a young walleye fan.

"We got what, 152 days to go?" joked Mitchell Scott. "Yeah I think, just about yeah," added his brother Michael.

Opening night for the 2017-2018 Walleye season will be October 21st as the Walleye face the Quad City Mallards at the Huntington Center.

