Money Talks News: Buying the right sunscreen

It's summer time. And while soaking up stray ways is a summer pastime for many, getting the right sunscreen is very important.

Dermatologist Dr. Valentina Bradley says preventing painful sunburn and potential skin cancer is easy if you know what to do.

"Avoid the sun between 10 and 2," Dr. Bradley said. "Apply your sunscreen 30 minutes before you go outside. Reapply it every 2 hours that you're in the sun and if you're in the pool or in the water, you have to reapply as soon as you get out."

A recent student says daily sunscreen use can help prevent skin aging and skin cancer by blocking harmful UVA and UVB rays.

But when choosing sunscreen, it is imperative to do a little research.

"I would recommend broad spectrum, SPF50 or higher, water resistant and sweat resistant," Dr. Bradley said.

Good sunscreen is not hard to find. But sometimes the most expensive sunscreen is not the best.

Consumer Reports reviewed 67 sunscreens and found some inexpensive sunscreens were actually among the best including Equate Sunscreen and Pure Sun Defense.

Protecting yourself from the sun is essential for your health, but that does not mean you have to blow a bunch of money on it. For more information of specific recommended brands, head to the Money Talks News website and search for "sunscreens."

