Sec. of State Husted speaks at Rotary Club

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted visited Toledo for the third time in the three weeks since he announced his intention to run for governor.

Husted said he was not in Toledo to campaign during his stop at the Rotary Club of Toledo.

Instead he spoke about doing business in the Buckeye State.

"The new jobs, the new higher paying jobs require a new set of skills," Sec. Husted said. "We need to focus of the education and the job training necessary so that the people of Ohio can win the future; they can get those jobs and have a better quality of life."

Husted also stopped at Bowling Green where Rep. Theresa Gavarone endorsed Husted for governor.

