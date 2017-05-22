WLS teachers allegedly went to restaurant that served alcohol during sixth grade camp

Washington Local Schools are investigating allegations that several teachers left a sixth grade camp to get dinner or lunch where alcohol was served.

School board president David Hunter says they will leave the situation in legal hands for now, and they will know more within the next 48 hours.

Parents say the camp was at the YMCA Camp Copneconic in Fenton, MI.

Washington Local Schools released the following statement:

The district is investigating allegations that several teachers left sixth grade camp to go to dinner and/or lunch at restaurants where alcohol was served. Because the investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment further at this time.

Parents of Shoreland students said they were unaware of anything regarding the allegations. They say their students did not notice anything strange, and they had fun during the camp.

Betty Turner, a grandmother of one of the students at the camp, says she wished the teachers were more involved in the camp process. She says if something did happen during the camp, she wants to know.

"My granddaughter said she had a good time. I didn't hear anything about the situation, you know everything was kept hush-hush," Turner said. "So hopefully if it did happen they can discipline it and maybe they can start participating more with the kids when they do go to camp."



The school board expects the investigation to be complete in 48 hours. Only then will the school board consider any disciplinary action.

