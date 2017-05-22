Man shot in the leg in central Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot in the leg in central Toledo

Toledo police are investigating a shooting in central Toledo Monday afternoon.

According to Toledo police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. on Dorr St. near Wells.

The male victim was shot in the leg. He is expected to recover.

Police did not name a possible suspect.

