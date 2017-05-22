Both directions of Monroe Street to close next week over I-475 for 90 days

ODOT is set to begin work on the Monroe Street Bridge next Tuesday, which effectively will close the heavily used bridge for 90 days.

ODOT says 18,000 cars and trucks use the bridge each day and the bridge is near the end of its life cycle.

Crews are not building a new bridge, but instead they will replace the bridge deck. They will also replace the concrete median.

The detour will take drivers to Secor Road and Central Avenue to get around the closure.

An ODOT spokesperson said she realizes this is going to be a pain if you drive from downtown to the Franklin Park Mall or vice versa. But she said it had to be done this way.

“We chose to do it between Memorial Day and Labor Day to reduce the impact for schools and businesses like that," said Rebecca Shirling of ODOT. "But it will have an impact. We're trying to minimize that, so with the 90-day closure we can come in, get this done relatively quickly as opposed to building half at a time,”

While the bridge is closed, drivers will still be able to get off of 475 West to go onto Monroe Street, but there could be nighttime lane closures on 475 under the bridge.

After the 90 days, the bridge will open but will be down to one lane in each direction for an additional 30 days.

