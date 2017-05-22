County commissioner says President Trump should be wary of food stamp cuts

President Trump is hoping to cut $1.7 trillion in federal spending over the next 10 years.

One Lucas County commissioner said cutting this key funding that supports food stamps could greatly impact Lucas County.

President Donald Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget comes out Tuesday.

He wants to cut the $1.7 trillion over 10 years to so-called mandatory programs. Of that, $193 billion is the proposed cut to food stamps over the coming decade. If the cuts go through, that would gut the food stamp program by 25 percent.

Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said food stamps are key in giving people one less thing to worry about when they're trying to make ends meet.

"I would be very, very cautious to think that this makes sense,” Wosniak said. “This is a big over reach in terms of a very small amount of the budget that's taking care of vulnerable populations - taking care of poor and working men and women and seniors."

The commissioner also said that pulling funding like this from a community can have a ripple effect and greatly affect the economy and the safety and well fair of the citizens.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.