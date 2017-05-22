Port Clinton Kroger announces grand reopening

Kroger announced the grand reopening of its Port Clinton store on E. Harbor Rd. May 24.

The reopening will feature product sampling, entertainment for kids and ribbon cutting ceremony.

The remodeled store will feature an expanded deli with a gourmet cheese and olive shop, a sushi shop, and a made-to-order shop including chicken and sandwiches. The bakery also received renovations.

The store updated its décor with new shelves, bins and cases for the meat and produce departments.

Customers with tastes of fine wine and beer will enjoy an wider selection than before.

In all the project cost $2.2 million.

“We welcome shoppers to experience what the newly remodeled store has to offer,” said Port Clinton Kroger store leader Stu Barton. “Our team is committed to providing friendly service in an updated store merchandised to better serve our customers’ needs.”

Port Clinton officials and community leaders will cut the ribbon 10 a.m. on May 24.

