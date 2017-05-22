Mom's House celebrates 25 years of helping young moms graduate

Raising a child is tough enough. Imagine doing it while also finishing high school.

Ambrosia Trout is mom to one-year-old Marion.

Come next week, she'll also be a graduate of Bowsher High School. She says the milestone is all thanks to Mom's House.

"Without them, I wouldn't be able to do anything. I wouldn't be able to graduate," Trout said.

Marion spends the day at Mom's House, while mom is at school. That gives her the time to do her school work and also excel at what she's good at.

"With Marion being here, I was also able to work on a lot of my art stuff. So I actually just won an award in the Congressional Arts Show," explained Trout.

Mom's House is not just a babysitter for young mothers. Both mom and baby are given a number of tools to succeed once mothers like Ambrosia graduates.

"We have parent education classes, mentoring, tutoring, counseling, legal services. Basically wrap around services to help change the direction of their lives," said Executive Director of Mom's House, Christina Rodriguez.

Mom's House is celebrating 25 years of helping low-income moms this summer and it's seeing its biggest graduating class.

Nine moms are graduating either high school or college. Plus, three children are graduating from pre-school.

"Our goal is to help break the cycle of poverty and to break the cycle of at-risk behaviors and really, repeat pregnancies," Rodriguez said.

Ambrosia says her future is bright. She is starting college in Cincinnati, where she will study interior design.

Mom's House will have an event on June 23 to celebrate its 25th anniversary. For more information on that, and other ways you can help the program, visit the organizations website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.